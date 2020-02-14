Web exclusive: Norfolk State coach Robert Jones sits down with Bruce Rader

NORFOLK (WAVY) — With the MEAC Tournament in Norfolk taking place next month, the Norfolk State Spartans are still in contention for the MEAC regular season championship.

NSU is in second-place in the league, a half game behind North Carolina Central in the standings.

The Spartans are home on Saturday and Monday with games against Morgan State and Coppin State.

Bruce Rader paid a visit to Joe Echols Hall to talk with head coach Robert Jones about the season and what it expect in the conference tournament in this WAVY.com exclusive.