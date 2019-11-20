Web exclusive HS football region semifinal preview

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — With the high school region semifinals on tap for Friday night, Nathan Epstein, Brian Parsons and Andy Hilton of Recruit757.com preview the upcoming games.
Class 6, Region A
Landstown (8-3) at Oscar Smith (10-1)
Thomas Dale (8-3) vs. Ocean Lakes (8-3)
Class 5, Region A
Woodside (10-1) at Salem (11-0)
Nansemond River (9-2) vs. Maury (11-0)
Class 4, Region A
Warwick (7-4) at Lake Taylor (9-2)
King’s Fork (4-7) at Churchland (9-2)
Class 3, Region A
Norcom (7-4) at Hopewell (11-0)
Phoebus (10-1) vs. York (11-0)
Class 2, Region A
Poquoson (7-4) vs. King William (8-3)
Class 1, Region B
Franklin (4-7) at Riverheads (11-0)
Altavista (4-7) at Sussex Central (9-2)