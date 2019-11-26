Breaking News
Web exclusive, high school football region championship preview

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — Nathan Epstein, Brian Parsons and Andy Hilton of Recruit757.com preview this week’s region championship game.

Class 6, Region A Championship
Thomas Dale (8-3) at Oscar Smith (11-1) Friday at 7:00

Class 5, Region A Championship
Maury (12-0) vs. Salem (12-0) Friday at the VB Sportsplex at 7:00

Class 4, Region A Championship
Churchland (10-2) at Lake Taylor (10-2) Friday at 7:00

Class 3, Region A Championship
Phoebus (11-1) at Hopewell Saturday at 2:00

Class 1, Region B Championship
Sussex Central (10-2) at Riverheads (12-0)

