Web exclusive, high school football region championship preview

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (AP/WRIC) — A Powhatan County woman faces a felony animal cruelty charge after authorities say she admitted to hanging her ex-boyfriend’s puppy from a tree.

The county’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Robert C. Cerullo, confirmed to WAVY's sister station WRIC that 21-year-old Yasmine Burton has also been charged with grand larceny for allegedly taking the animal, a 10-month-old pit bull named “Choppo,” from the ex-boyfriend’s home.