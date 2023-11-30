NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season, a local nonprofit organization is looking for a new warehouse.

The Elmer Back Gifting Center is best known for ‘helping others help themselves.’

The warehouse on Tyler Avenue in Newport News distributes new items to nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and school districts in the area. About 250 organizations are on the mailing list, paying a small “admin fee” for items based on the product.

Current President Clifton Wright and Secretary Beverly Wright are asking for community support to continue the legacy started by Elmer Back in the 80s. His daughter Susie and her husband Calvin Culp ran the business until December 2021. The Culp couple died three days apart due to COVID 19.

“They were really good people and they gave from the heart,” Beverly Wright said. “When we started to do this, we wanted to make a difference. But we realized that this was a big undertaking and it needed a lot of organization and we tried. We decided that we really need a do over. We need to have a start over and have an opportunity to figure out what is actually in the building.”

The Wrights now work to sell items at a discounted rate from companies like Amazon and Walmart through Give 360.

“This nonprofit has always had only one stream of income,” she said.

The Wrights tell 10 On Your Side they need more help from the community.

“If we could find a warehouse building, where the landlord, philanthropist or someone would be willing to forgive the rent for six months, or a year, for some period of time to give us an opportunity to start over,” Beverly Wright said.

The current landlord has been gracious to allow the business to stay at the current location until a new location is found.

The Wrights believe a new warehouse and donations will help them get a clean slate to reorganize the business.

“We actually literally have our boots on the ground, and we work very, very hard. We just want the community to know that we’re here and know that we need you to continue to be able to provide the things in the community that people need,” she said. “We want you to know that we are here and we want to continue to be able to provide that but we got to have help.”

To contact Elmer Back Gifting Center, call 757-596-2601 or email TheElmerBackGiftingCenter@gmail.com.