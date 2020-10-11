WCSO: Aloha toddler dies after shooting self in head

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family members of 3-year-old James Kenneth Linquester confirmed Saturday the boy has died after shooting himself in the head.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 7100 block of SW Millennium Terrace in Aloha just before 10 p.m. The child’s family members reported the boy had gotten a handgun out of a bedroom end table drawer.

First responders tried reviving the boy before rushing him to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead just before midnight, WCSO confirmed.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going. An autopsy will be conducted on October 10 at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story

Previous Story

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after shooting himself in the head Friday night at a home in Aloha, deputies said.

The boy’s father, the father’s girlfriend, and another child were home at the time, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy was alone in a room when the gun went off.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies at an Aloha home after a report that a 3-year-old boy who shot himself in the head with a handgun. October 9, 2020 (WCSO)

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

How he was able to get to the gun or who owns it remains unclear at this time. The Department of Human Services is also investigating.

No other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.