Watch: Wire snaps on slingshot ride

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach slingshot ride gave tourists quite the scare.

The slingshot ride at Cobra Adventure Park on Front Beach Road broke Saturday night while two passengers were strapped in and about to ride it.

Video shows two people strapped into the Cobra ride and an employee getting ready to slingshot them off when suddenly the cord holding the ride shreds into pieces.

From there the ride was canceled and the passengers were removed.

The Florida Department of Agriculture is responsible for keeping up with the maintenance of these rides. WMBB reached out for comment but did not hear back.

Cobra Adventure Park officials said the ride is still open and working, and they will have other inspectors coming out to check on this.