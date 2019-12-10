Watch: Massive exchange of gunfire interrupts live shot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WNBC) – A WNBC news crew was forced to run for cover when a flurry of shots rang out during a live report from an active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

The video above shows what aired on live television.

The reporter narrates what is happening:

“You just heard another number of gunshots, we’re going to back up again (gunshots) You hear again.. oh.. the gunfire is getting louder and faster right now. Uh, we are behind the police tape still. This is happening at MLK and Bidwell inside a bodega. Chopper just arrived over scene as well. As you can see, dozens of onlookers out here from the neighborhood who are shooting cell phone video (gunfire) as this is happening. And now the gunfire increased again. You can smell the gun smoke from here.”

Several police officers responded to the scene of a shootout at a bodega in Jersey City. Authorities confirm there were officers shot. Click here for the latest information.