WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

Video

by: Shelby Banks

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins shared video of the Golden Nugget Casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a dangerous category 4 storm.

