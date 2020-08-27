WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins shared video of the Golden Nugget Casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a dangerous category 4 storm.
