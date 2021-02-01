Watch: Dustin Diamond 2013 appearance on The Hampton Roads Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In March 2013, Dustin Diamond of “Saved by the Bell” fame, stopped by The Hampton Roads Show. He was in town for a weekend of performances at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

He said while he would sometimes briefly incorporate his hugely popular “Saved by the Bell” character Screech into his comedy routines, that wasn’t his focus.

When it came to his style of comedy and how he got his standup material, Diamond said at the time, “I’m a people person. I like watching people.” He went on to say, “I like interactions, relationships, not just romantic, but business relationships, relationships with pets, friends, inanimate objects, trying to find the remote for the tv, things like that.”

On February 1, 2021, Diamond died at the age of 44 after being recently diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma. His co-stars from “Saved by the Bell” shared their condolences on social media after his death.