WATCH: Doorbell camera captures shots fired in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A doorbell camera captured gun shots being fired in a Chesapeake neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Dunworken Dr. just after 8 p.m. During the investigation, a homeowner provided video from their ring camera that captured the crime.

Police released the footage to the public in hopes of finding the suspects and a vehicle seen in the video.

You can see two individuals walking along the sidewalk. A light-colored sedan drives by and it appears from the video that someone in the vehicle fires shots. You can then clearly see one of the men on the sidewalk pull out a gun and fire several shots. The same man then takes off running after the vehicle.

Meanwhile, across the street, two other people duck for cover behind a blue car as the shots are fired.

Chesapeake Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying any of the individuals and the vehicle involved in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or from their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

Latest Posts