Washington Huddle week 17 web preview with Nathan Epstein and Scott Jackson

In this week’s Washington Huddle web preview, Nathan Epstein and Washington Football Team post game show radio host Scott Jackson discuss the most anticipated game of the season.

On Sunday, Washington will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles and if Washington wins, it would win the NFC East.

Other topics include Ron Rivera’s decision to release quarterback Dwayne Haskins and the status of Alex Smith who is trying to comeback after injuring his right calf.

If Smith can’t go, then former Old Dominion QB Taylor Heinicke would get the start with a playoff spot on the line.

