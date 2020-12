NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The Friday paychecks for 15 workers at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard came up a lot lighter than they expected -- and now they're wondering how to make ends meet.

They thought they would be paid for their time away during quarantine after one of their members got the coronavirus, but that pay never happened.

"We were told that we were actually supposed to be paid for this period of time and we were supposed to stay home," said Leif Hansen, a shipfitter, after a member of his team tested positive in mid-November.

Hansen has his mother and nephew living at home, and "some families have two or three children," so the lack of two weeks' pay is creating a major hardship.