HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Seth Calhoun, a 17-year-old senior at Hampton High School, is battling a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer with an unknown timeline.

Less than a year ago, he was healthy and doing all the things he loved. After experiencing back pain and finding blood in his urine, Seth went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with stage 4 renal medullary carcinoma (RMC).