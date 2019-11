(NBC News) -- Testifying on what could be the final day of witness testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert at the National Security Council, relayed her alarm over Rudy Giuliani's role in Ukraine policy and his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump's political rivals.

Hill described Giuliani as pushing Ukraine for an investigation into Burisma, the company whose board included Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son.