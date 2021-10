PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As part of a $7.8 million grant to support local community flood preparedness across the Commonwealth, 11 projects in the Hampton Roads area were awarded funds to address impacts of flooding, sea-level rise, and extreme weather statewide.

“Virginians have experienced the devastating effects of flooding over and over again,” said Governor Northam. “Without strong investments in resiliency, we will continue to see more of the same. The Community Flood Preparedness Fund grants are so important because they will jumpstart projects in more than a dozen localities, including some that have been impacted by recent disasters.”