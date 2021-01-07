Washington Huddle playoff web preview with Bruce Rader and Scott Jackson

For the first time in five years, the Washington Football Team has qualified for the playoffs.

This Saturday night, the NFC East champions will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is in the postseason for the first time since 2007.

Kickoff is Saturday night at 8:00 on NBC.

In this Washington Huddle web preview, Bruce Rader and Washington Football Team post game show radio host break down the game.

