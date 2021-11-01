Washington can’t overcome mistakes in 17-10 loss to Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 31: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team looks on in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) – The mistakes keep coming for the Washington Football Team. A dropped interception early. A pair of blocked field goals. Finally a failed last possession after being gifted an extraordinary turnover by the opposition. They all added up to 17-10 loss Sunday to the Denver Broncos.

LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/DCJMOMKNZA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 31, 2021

That’s the fourth in a row and fifth in six games for Washington heading into its bye week. Coach Ron Rivera plans a position by position review and assessment in hopes of finding a way to improve Washington’s fortunes over its final nine games.