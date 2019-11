HAMPTON (WAVY) – It may have been a penalty-riddled, turnover-filled evening at Darling Stadium, but the 5-seed Warwick Raiders are moving on in the Class 4 playoffs after defeating 4-seed Hampton 19-14 on Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders trailed the Crabbers 14-nothing in the first quarter, then rallied for the win.

In Williamsburg, the 5-seed Norcom upset the 4-seed Lafayette 25-7, and will face undefeated Hopewell in next week’s region semifinal round.