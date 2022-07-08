ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY)- An Elizabeth City woman has been without air conditioning for six weeks after six appointment no-shows from two different contractors.

Jacquelin Canada first filed a claim with Choice Home Warranty on June 1. The company scheduled local contractor Jack of All Trades for the repair. The contractor did not make it to Canada’s house on five different occasions. CHW did not provide an explanation. Then, Canada says, CHW scheduled for a roofing company to do the repair, but the company doesn’t handle HVAC units.

Canada has heart issues that she said have gotten worse living in the heat.

The owner of Jack of All Trades said that his company can’t meet the demand for HVAC repairs and that it is desperate to hire trained technicians.

“We had to keep rescheduling the appointment. We’re just entirely too busy because no one else wants to work,” he said.

10 On Your Side contacted CHW and a customer service representative said Canada would be credited for two months of deductibles, and that the service fee would be waived once someone came to repair her unit.

Canada said after her story aired, she was given confirmation that someone would come to repair her unit.

CHW has a D rating with the Better Business Bureau, with nearly 10,000 customer complaints.