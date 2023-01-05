VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – With 11 wins in its first 12 game, Virginia Wesleyan is off to its best start in more than a decade.

The Marlins only loss, a setback to the Division III national champions, Randolph-Macon.

Now in his 23rd season as head coach, Dave Macedo says he has a young team that is still a work in progress.

One of those young pieces is sophomore guard Omari Deveaux from Richmond.

One of the top 15 scorers in the conference, Deveaux led Wesleyan to a signature win over Christopher Newport when he connected on a game-winning shot to defeat the Captains who were then ranked number one in the nation.

“Coach has put so much trust in me making the right play,” Deveaux said. “Whether it’s scoring, whether it’s getting my teammates the best shot or getting my whole team the best shot.”

“He’s just got a high level of confidence, he’s a ferocious kid,” Macedo said. “You can always push his buttons to get him going.”

Wesleyan won the Division III national championship and made the Final Four in 2015 but the Marlins haven’t been back to the NCAA Tournament since.

“It’s every kids dream to even be a part of the NCAA Tournament,” guard Amarion Wilson said. “The closer we get the more we want it.”

Virginia Wesleyan hosts Roanoke College on Saturday at 2:00.