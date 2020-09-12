Virginia Tech postpones opener against UVa after positive tests within Hokies’ program

BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – Due to an unspecified number of COVID-19 positives within the football program, Virginia Tech was forced to postpone its season-opener against in-state rival Virginia on Sept. 19.

As reported by the Richmond Times Dispatch, Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock was advised by the program’s chief medical officer to make the decision. There has not yet been a make-up date for the matchup.

The Hokies will now open their season against North Carolina State in Blacksburg on Sept. 26. That game was supposed to be Tech’s season-opener on Sept. 12 before being postponed because of a number of positive tests at NC State.

The Cavaliers will also have to wait until Sept. 26, when they open their season against Duke, which was originally supposed to be played on Nov. 14. This is the third time UVa has had its opener changed. The Hoos were supposed to play Georgia in Atlanta on Sept. 7, then had its opener against VMI cancelled.