Virginia teacher uses bowties to share history and teach life lessons

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bowtie Tuesday is not only in Hampton Roads. It’s now in Richmond. And it’s more than a fashion statement. A Newport News man, now teaching in Richmond, uses bowties to share history and teach life lessons.

WAVY News 10’s Don Roberts (our bowtie man) introduces us to Keylon Mayo, aka ‘Mr. Klean Kut.’ The high school teacher and football coach not only wears bowties; he makes them. He estimates he’s given away hundreds of bowties – to students.

