NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64.

At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a 75-year old man walked in the path of a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUV. The man was killed upon impact.

Identification was made of the elderly male, but state police say efforts are being made at this time to locate a next of kin.