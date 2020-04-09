Virginia Beach’s Devonta Taylor prepares for NFL Draft

(WAVY) — The NFL Draft is two weeks away, but for potential pro players, showing off their skills in front of scouts has been a challenge.

“It’s hard because there’s no Pro-Day,” said Devonta Taylor. “Those are good because teams get to view you eye-to-eye, they get to see what kind of player you are.”

Levonta Taylor went to Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach and played four years at Florida State. He’s taking advantage of technology to get his name out.

“Just doing everything through video, Facetime calls, it’s different. “Put out video clips and just basically sell myself to someone.”

A five-star player out of high school, Taylor has been contact with the Panthers, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys and Dolphins.

“They say they love my toughness, mental toughness. Me being a smaller guy, I go out there and compete, just being a dog on the field.”

Taylor has been known for his maturity and he’s willing to soak in the knowledge from the veterans.

“I think that will help me out, me going to an NFL team and already having that leadership roll and mentality. I can bond with guys and learn from me as well as me learn from them and somebody will want to take me under their wings because I’m going to work hard.”

Taylor is projected as a late round pick. If he’s not drafted, he will more than likely still have the chance to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

“I’m very excited, it’s a dream I’ve has since I was a young kid and now it’s here, it’s two weeks away.”