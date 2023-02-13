VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Most teens are overloaded with homework or after-school activities.

But 16-year-old Keona Dooley does all that, and runs a business.

Inside the kitchen of J&K Style Grill, you’ll see the Salem High School student whipping up food with a smile.

Her love of cooking dates back to when she was 5.

“I was in the kitchen with my mom and I started cooking eggs in the microwave,” Keona said.

Microwaved eggs quickly became burgers, egg rolls and hot dogs.

In 2015, she teamed up with her dad, and J&K Style Grill was born.

“Days after day, we would sit and go over numbers on how to cost our your food. We would try to build recipes together,” she said.

At 9 years old, Keona was a restaurant owner, and year after year, her role has grown.

“I have a lot of roles. I am the chef. I am the owner. I am the CEO,” she said.

Keona is also a student.

“It can sometimes be stressful for me, but I like to have a planner to make sure I have everything situated,” the 16-year-old said.

In her planner?

Expanding J&K Style Grill with a couple more food trucks.

She is also working towards college. She hopes to study business management.

Along the way, she said she wanted to inspire other little girls.

“Don’t let anyone tell you. You are always capable of doing it,” Keona said. “Just have fun doing it.”