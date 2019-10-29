Virginia Beach council hears presentation on final agreement for surf park at Dome site

Virginia Beach city leaders are meeting Tuesday for a special presentation centered around the revitalization of the former Dome site.

Representatives from Virginia Beach and Venture Realty Group presented a proposed 114-page agreement for the development of Atlantic Park to City Council starting around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The agreement covers the process for delivery of the project, such as construction plans and schedules, the guaranteed maximum prices for the components and the process for real estate closing.

Atlantic Park — a Pharrell Williams-backed mixed-use, multi-venue development — will take the place of the former Virginia Beach Dome site, which is located between 18th and 20th streets. The land is now a parking lot.

The surf park would also include a wavepool, entertainment center, retail stores, 3,500-seat entertainment venue and apartments.

Representatives from Virginia Beach and the realty group reached the agreement on the proposed terms for redevelopment, which includes an estimated $325 million partnership, at the end of 2018.

The partnership would be the largest public-private partnership in Virginia Beach history.

To come to fruition, the agreement needs to be approved by both the Virginia Beach City Council and the Virginia Beach Development Authority.

The city anticipates the project could have close to an $8.2 million fiscal impact each year. Revenue distributions would include $1.9 million to Virginia Beach City Public Schools, $2.8 million to the city’s general fund and $3.5 million to the City’s Tourism Investment Program fund.

