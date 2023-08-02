PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The back stories of community violence aren’t always fully understood, but one Virginia author says some problems can be traced to generations of youth who struggle with basic social and life skills.

Regina Mobley: Give me some examples of what you are seeing in the community and the corrections that are needed.

Nyoka Robinson: Some of the things I’m seeing, especially amongst our school-aged children, are bullying and peer pressure.

Robinson said that while many parents work multiple jobs to make ends meet, often, there is a price to pay at home.

“A lot of our parents find themselves working multiple jobs so they are not home to teach life skills,” Robinson said.

While the immediate health threat of the coronavirus pandemic is over, Robinson says social problems linger.

“It’s because of an absence in the classroom in the social interactions with teachers and fellow classmates that has caused a lot of anxiety and the lack of confidence to speak publicly or to even interact publicly with others,” said Robinson who adds remote or no church services exacerbated the problem for some children who needed the in-person emotional support of men and women of the cloth.

Regina Mobley: What I’ve noticed with a lot of young people is that they fail to give you eye contact when you are speaking with them.

Nyoka Robinson: This is true; this is because of a lack of confidence.

And sadly, said Robinson, that lack of confidence can manifest itself in detrimental ways. She said, for example, a student who lacks confidence could get unfairly labeled as a disciplinary problem.

“It’s not necessarily that they are rude,” Robinson said. “They’re just intimidated because they are not confident and they are not sure about the right approach.”

Robinson said that as the new school year approaches, the waning days of summer are the perfect time to adopt some homework assignments that can build confidence in children.

Her how-to book, A Guide on How to Develop a Confident Community Ambassador and Beyond, offers step-by-step drills that are designed to build confidence in today’s youth. Robinson said the assignments are critical.

“People instantly form an opinion about you by your appearance, first of all,” Robinson said, “and when you speak. So you have to be able to articulate yourself confidently in a clear and concise manner.”

Her guide also offers tips on hygiene, wardrobe and common courtesies.

Robinson also owns a non-profit organization that focuses on developing the next generation of female leaders in the nation.

For more additional information on her mission, contact Nyoka Robinson via email at preciouspromiseyouth@gmail.com.