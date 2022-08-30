PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Video shot inside the Downtown Tunnel shows the chaos that unfolded after a crash that involved 16 vehicles this past weekend.

The cell phone video taken by Neion Lyons is going viral, in part because it shows a woman “twerking” up against one of the vehicles stuck in the tunnel. He shared the video with WAVY for use in our coverage. It’s also been shared by thousands of people on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In the video, you can see there’s heavy damage to several cars.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes, from Portsmouth to Norfolk. Investigators say one car was speeding, when its bumper fell off, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes. That caused a chain reaction.

No one was seriously hurt, but three people did go to the hospital for treatment.

11 vehicles had to be towed out of the tunnel and it took three hours to clear the scene. During that time people were hanging out inside the tunnel, which Lyons’ video clearly shows.

WAVY News 10 spoke with a woman who said some of the same people on the crash scene were involved in an incident outside her Portsmouth business a short while prior.

On surveillance video captured outside Bob Ewell Auto Service on Constitution Avenue, you can hear gunfire erupt, then see people running, followed by the sound of squealing tires.

Portsmouth Police confirmed to WAVY that they are investigating this incident.

WAVY News 10’s Michelle Wolf will have more on the new measures the business owners are taking following what they say have been constant issues.