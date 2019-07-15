VIDEO: WAVY’s Chris Reckling in the ring with Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – When WAVY News 10’s Chris Reckling learned of local boxing champion Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker’s death on July 14, he reflected back on an on-camera moment the two shared decades ago.

When Reckling was a sports reporter for WAVY, he got the opportunity to step into the boxing ring with Whitaker for a Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters charitable event. The event in the mid 90s was held at the Norfolk Scope, in Whitaker’s hometown, and was a full card of professional boxing.

Reckling is proud to say he went two minutes toe-to-toe with the champ.