HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - With a cigarette still in his mouth, a Brooksville man was hauled away in handcuffs on Monday after leading troopers on a brief chase through Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper noticed a black Nissan Maxima speeding in the eastbound lanes of State Road 50 near Sunshine Grove Road just after 4:30 p.m.