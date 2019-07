ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) - Isle of Wight deputies are asking for the public's help as they search for a man in connection to an abduction and robbery on June 30.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for 30-year-old Deon Marcel Gatling in connection with an abduction and robbery that happened in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight.