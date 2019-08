SAN JUAN, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— Miles from the nearest town, over a dusty, caliche rock levee road that winds as close to the Rio Grande as the mesquite trees and prickly pear cactus will allow, several members and supporters of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas have been camping at a historic cemetery since January in hopes of preventing the federal government from building a border wall through the gravesites.

Fifty to 150 graves are located at the historic Eli Jackson Cemetery, which is in such a remote location that most Internet maps refer to it by longitude and latitude coordinates. Many of the remains, which date back to the 1800s and are in unmarked graves, belong to members of the tribe, as well as emancipated slaves.