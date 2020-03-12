Breaking News
Toddler dies after being bitten by dog in Portsmouth

Video: President Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office

Video

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

Trump says the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier.

The White House has also cancelled a planned trip by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Read more at this link.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10