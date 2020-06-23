Video: Pence stumbles boarding Air Force Two

Video

by: FOX News

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence made an unexpected trip ahead of his trip to the Midwest.

Pence was about to board Air Force Two for a visit to Wisconsin Tuesday morning when he suddenly stumbled climbing up the flight of stairs.

He landed on all fours, but quickly got up and then gave a thumbs up before walking onto the aircraft.

Pence was on his way to Waukesha to participate in a round table on school choice.

He’s also scheduled to deliver remarks at a “Faith in America” tour event in the city of Pewaukee.

