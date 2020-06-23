Video: Pence stumbles boarding Air Force Two

Vice President Mike Pence made an unexpected trip ahead of his trip to the Midwest.



Pence was about to board Air Force Two for a visit to Wisconsin Tuesday morning when he suddenly stumbled climbing up the flight of stairs.

He landed on all fours, but quickly got up and then gave a thumbs up before walking onto the aircraft.

Pence was on his way to Waukesha to participate in a round table on school choice.

He’s also scheduled to deliver remarks at a “Faith in America” tour event in the city of Pewaukee.

Traveling to Wisconsin tomorrow with @BetsyDeVosED for a roundtable on the importance of school choice in our Country. No family in America should be denied the ability to choose their child’s school because of their zip code or income. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 22, 2020

Latest Posts