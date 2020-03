PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Mike London wrapped up his first season as the head man at William & Mary. Even though the Tribe finished with a losing record, they also finished strong, winning three of their final three games, including an overtime win at rival Richmond.

London found himself in Portsmouth as one of the keynote speakers for the 72nd Portsmouth Sports Club Jamboree, and also talked Tribe football with the Sportswrap’s Bruce Rader.