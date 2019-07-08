Video: Men rescue Osprey caught in fishing line at Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An osprey is flying free thanks to the help of two men.

The men found the bird caught in some fishing line at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Video taken by Cindy Morrill shows Daniel Outland and another man carefully removing the line as onlookers watch anxiously. At the end of the video, they all rejoice as the bird flies away.

10 On Your Side spoke to Outland, who said he was out fishing with his 10-year-old daughter at one of his favorite spots Sunday, when she spotted the Osprey. She thought he was in the water trying to find some food, but her dad quickly realized something was wrong.

Outland grabbed the pocket knife out of his tackle bag and went over to where the bird was. He said he reached out and grabbed the bird by the wings. “I was watching out for his head; I didn’t want a sharp beak to get me,” said Outland.

The beak didn’t get him, but one of the sharp talons grabbed onto to his pinky finger. He said the pain was worth it, knowing he was able to help free the Osprey.

“It was an awesome thing. Very cool.”