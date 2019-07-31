VIDEO: Man continues smoking after being handcuffed following chase

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With a cigarette still in his mouth, a Brooksville man was hauled away in handcuffs on Monday after leading troopers on a brief chase through Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper noticed a black Nissan Maxima speeding in the eastbound lanes of State Road 50 near Sunshine Grove Road just after 4:30 p.m.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jason Ray Daoust, was traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the trooper.

The trooper said they observed Daoust veering from the middle lane into the inside lane and straddling the line on the road, which caused traffic to slow down.

Once Daoust veered back into the outside lane, the trooper activated his emergency lights and tried to conduct a stop. But the Nissan picked up speed and a pursuit followed.

Another trooper began following Daoust and watched him drive recklessly and blow through a red light. The pursuit then reached a speed of 120 mph.

Daoust and the troopers ended up on Fullington Road, where troopers used a PIT maneuver to disable the Nissan, which spun into a grassy area.

A video shows Daoust get out of the car and lay on the ground with a cigarette still in his mouth.

“Let me see your hands!” a trooper said with his gun drawn.

According to an arrest report, Daoust told troopers he took off because his license was suspended.

Troopers said Daoust had pled guilty four times for driving with a suspended license, and that his license had been suspended seven times in the past three years.

A female passenger in the vehicle was briefly detained. She said she had bought the vehicle, but did not know where the tag came from.

Daoust was arrested on several charges including driving an unregistered car, reckless driving, and a felony charge of driving without a license.

