VIDEO: Hurricane strength winds damage Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( CNN/WKRG ) — Hurricane strength winds damaged Lake Charles tower in Laura’s path as they swept across a parking lot and blew debris around.
The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 2 a.m. ET Thursday at Cameron, Louisiana.
Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of just below 940 mb.
