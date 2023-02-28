VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – In this WAVY Digital Desk conversation, Host Sarah Goode spoke with Dr. Alex Costidis, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Watch the conversation in the video player.

Costidis leads the Stranding Response Program, which works to rescue and research marine life. The team responds to beached, floating, or swimming distressed animals or deceased ones in and around the area’s waterways. After responding, the team manages care, conducts research or offers rehabilitation for various animals.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. Work with these endangered whales was conducted under NOAA Permit 24359

If you see an injured animal in the water or on shore, call the Stranding Response hotline first at 757-385-7575.