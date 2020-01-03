VIDEO: Car plunges off cliff along Highway 1 in California

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN/KRON) — A car plunged off a cliff and the shocking moment was caught on camera.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday showing a dark-colored SUV speeding along the shoulder on Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove before driving off the cliff.

The car doesn’t slow down before driving off the cliff and disappearing from the frame.

The base of the cliff has water that reaches up to 40 feet deep.

Search crews went looking for the car and the driver but only found tracks and car parts.

Authorities are now investigating.