Vice President Mike Pence: Full interview with WAVY’s Andy Fox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Vice President Mike Pence made several stops across Hampton Roads during a visit on Feb. 19. The final one was at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, where he met with naval special warfare operators.

During his stop at Oceana, Vice President Pence spoke with WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox. They touched on several topics, including the strength of the military in the Hampton Roads region and President Trump’s effort to win re-election.

We met Vice President Mike Pence at NAS Oceana after he spent a full day in Hampton Roads,

“Good to see you again, Andy, thanks for coming out,” the Vice President told us after beginning what is the third interview we have conducted with him.

While democrats are revving up for Super Tuesday Primaries, including Virginia, we asked what the bottom line message is for what will be four years of Trump-Pence.

“This President said we were going to revive our economy and creating tax cuts, and cutting red tape, how we want free and fair trade, and now we have a booming economy with more than 7 million jobs created.”

Some of Vice President Pence’s detractors and pundits suggest President Trump could replace him on the November Republican ticket with perhaps former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Hailey which is extremely unlikely. He smiles at the question.

“I’ll let others say what I brought to the ticket four years ago, and what I’ll bring to the ticket again in 2020. I will tell you, Andy, it is the greatest honor of my life to be Vice-President and to run for re-election as Vice-President again.”

The Vice President told us about how he sells the President and the Administration across the country.

“He said we were going to rebuild our military. Here in Hampton Roads I see the commitment that he has made to active duty members as well as our veterans which is a large part of life here in Virginia. He is also appointing conservatives to our court. Whatever role I have been able to play in helping move that legislative agenda on Capitol Hill has been a privilege for me.”

We asked him about U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the latest controversy leaving Barr with no option but to tell the President publicly his tweeting and his comments about Justice Department Prosecutions makes it hard for Barr to do his job.

The President has made no secret after three years of endless investigations, a culmination Vice-President Pence also summed up where he went across Hampton Roads.

“To be able to be here in Virginia today, to be out with all of the brilliant people at Langley Research Center as we revive human space exploration and the mission of NASA. To be at Hampton University, one of the great historically black colleges in this country and to see the commitment the president has made to all of those great institutions.”

Watch the full interview in the video player at the top of this page.

Interviewed VP Mike Pence. With photog Rob Rizzo. Asked him about politics, the military, Attorney General William Barr, his place on ticket with President Trump, those that want to replace him on the ticket, and the quality of loyalty. My reports tomorrow only on 10 @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Df8h3D8oyA — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) February 20, 2020

More Political News