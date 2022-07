HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — VFW Post 3219 in Phoebus celebrated the 100th birthday of a local hero on Sunday.

Leonard Yarrington, who is an active member of the post, is a World War II veteran who fought during the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The birthday party took place at the VFW post located at 122 E. Mellen St.

Ahead of the event, Yarrington rode his VFW motorcade between The Devonshire and the post.