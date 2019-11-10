Veteran parachutes into ODU football field for Military appreciation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The All Veteran Group Parachute Team landed onto the Old Dominion football field among a crowd of cheers, Saturday afternoon.

Army veteran Mike Elliott, the founder, and president of the Parachute Team served in the Persian Gulf War, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Elliott has helped President George H. W. Bush on three jumps during his career.

The local owners of Window World sponsored the University’s wounded warrior program this season.

For each football game, a local hero is selected as an honorary captain to toss the coin and enjoy the game in VIP style.

“We’re excited that we can be a part of this and recognize the soldiers who have given so much,” says Window World of Tidewater owner Josh Reed.

Reed says, “It’s really special to honor a hero each game for doing something that most people aren’t willing to do.”

