VBFD conducts live-burn training at vacant Oceanfront hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Visitors to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront may have seen a large group of firefighters putting out flames at a hotel, but there was no need for concern. The fire department was conducting live-burn training at the vacant Hotel Belvedere.

The training began Saturday and continued through Monday along the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Fire officials sent out a tweet Saturday warning residents and visitors that they might see smoke and flames coming from the building during the training.

The fire department provided images of crews working into the evening hours. Dramatic video shows flames were visible on the 4th floor from the beach side of the hotel.