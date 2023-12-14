VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ve heard the saying, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Two City Council members in Virginia Beach joined forces to prove that saying true.

Councilwoman Jennifer Rouse (District 10) and Councilman Michael Berlucchi (District 3) represent border districts, with Holland Road a major thoroughfare through both. Residents in the area made it clear it needs some TLC.

Rouse said residents and business owners came to both her and Berlucchi, telling them they felt like city resources were going to other parts of the city, but their areas were being overlooked. So, Councilwoman Rouse and Councilman Berlucchi teamed up to make improvements.

“This area could use beautification,” Berlucchi said. “It’s a heavily traveled roadway, but also many pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders also use this road and the sidewalks. Every single part of Virginia Beach deserves to enjoy — and every citizen here deserves to enjoy — beauty and nature in their neighborhoods.”

So, using funds already in the city’s landscaping budget, Berlucchi and Rouse started planning. It didn’t take long for landscaping crews in Virginia Beach to begin planting the 5,000 square feet of flower beds, including nearly 500 daylilies.

“There is a project underway that takes down the invasive Bradford Pear trees that also have weak structures, that aren’t native to our area,” Berlucchi said, “and replacing them with native species of plants and trees that are more hardy.”

Rouse said the work is symbolic of the value residents and council members have for the community.

“When you drive the same route every day and you see something new, something fresh, and it happens to be something beautiful,” Rouse said, “I think it’s symbolic that, you know, we’re paying attention. We see you. We appreciate you.”

Fran Sansone, a District 3 resident and a member of the Civic League that encompasses both Districts 3 and 10, said she drives Holland Road frequently and is tired of looking out her car window and seeing nothing but concrete. She is pleased her view is changing.

“If you’re having to sit there, and you have a nice panorama you can look at, it’s going to lower your blood pressure,” Sansone said. “It’s going to make you feel better, and actually, studies have shown it gives you a better sense of community when it’s something nice to look at as you’re passing by.”

She said she appreciates Rouse and Berlucchi listening to the community concerns and working to make a positive change.

“It’s nice that all of our concerns are being addressed,” Sansone said, “and it’s like we’ve got teamwork going on.”