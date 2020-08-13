UVa presses on with preseason camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – On Tuesday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they had suspended their football seasons with the hopes of playing in the Spring.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, along with the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12, have all stated their intentions to play. As it stands, the University of Virginia began preseason camp on Monday, but with heavy social distancing guidelines and a number of other protocols to help prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

So far, Bronco Mendenhall’s program may very well be the model of how to operate. “Our numbers currently indicate that the UVa football program is one of the safest places on the planet to be,” Mendenhall said during a zoom press conference on Monday.

Through four rounds of testing going back to July 24, only four UVa football players have tested positive. There have been zero positive results through the last two rounds. But coach Mendenhall understands the risks may increase once the university allows students back on grounds.



“We’re all in the same dorm right now, and so moving out of the dorm and into their other housing, inter-mingling and being more outside of our bubble (presents greater risk).”