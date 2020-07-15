UVa preps to play Georgia, for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – While the Big Ten and Pac 12 Conference have decided to scrap non-conference football games due to concerns about Covid-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference and mighty Southeastern Conference have yet to make any major decisions.

Given that, the Sept. 7 matchup between Virginia and Georgia, set to be played in Atlanta, is still on as scheduled. For now.

“We’re going to prepare as if we’re opening opening with Georgia. We’re going to prepare as if the season will happen,” said Virginia head man Bronco Mendenhall, via zoom on Monday.

All but two of his players reported back to grounds for voluntary individual workouts on July 5, and the team will prepare to face the Bulldogs, also understanding the brutal reality that it may not happen.

“We have to acknowledge, yeah, could there be a delayed season? Yes. Could there be a shortened season? Yes. Could their be a conference-only season, yes,” said Mendenhall.