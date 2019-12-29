UVA hopes to cap off first 10-win season in 30 years at Orange Bowl

MIAMI (WAVY) — The University of Virginia will be 14.5 point underdogs when the Cavaliers take on Florida at the Orange Bowl on Monday night.

UVA is ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Gators come into the game ranked 9th.

Fourth year coach Bronco Mendenhall has improved his win total every year since coming to Charlottesville.

A win over the Gators would give the Cavaliers 10 wins for the first time since 1989 and just the second time in school history.

“Sending the seniors off with this 10th win, coming here the future didn’t look bright,” safety Joey Blount said. “They went through that 2-10 season and sending them off with this 10th win would kind of bring it all back together in retrospect that the programs growth and culture is possible.”