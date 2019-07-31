UVA football ready to contend for Coastal Division crown

(WAVY) – For the first time, the University of Virginia football team is predicted to represent the ACC’s Coastal Division in December’s championship game.

Only one other time has the Cavaliers program been picked to win the ACC, but that was back before the conference was split into two divisions.

“We have as good a chance as anyone on our side of the division to win this league,” said Bronco Mendenhall, who heads into his fourth season as the head man in ‘Hooville. “We have confidence and we have an expectation that that’s what we’re capable of. Doing that is the next part.”

Mendenhall has built a culture of belief in Charlottesville. The Cavs not only have the belief that they can win a title, but they will. “We expect to be great, and we won’t settle for anything less,” said quarterback Bryce Perkins.

The senior and junior college transfer from Arizona was as electric as advertised a season go. Perkins became just the third quarterback since 2000 to rush for 2,500 yards, throw 25 touchdowns and rush for at least 900 yards. The only other two to accomplish that were Heisman winner Lamar Jackson (Louisville), who’s now the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, and DeShaun Watson (Clemson), the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans.

Perkins, however, isn’t focused on the numbers. “I think what separates a good quarterback from a great quarterback is the ability to win a championship,” he said.

UVA is the only program out of the seven-team conference not to win the division crown. The Hoos are looking to shed that title this fall.