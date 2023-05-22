NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The high school region playoffs get underway this week and one of the contenders in Class 5 baseball is Menchville.

The Monarchs just wrapped up a perfect regular season, going 20-0.

Coach Phil Forbes has been the Monarchs coach for 35 years. He led Menchville to a state championship in 2009 and has made the Monarchs playoff contenders every year.

A close-knit, loose group, the Monarchs feature a pair of pitchers that went 8-0, senior Jay Clements who is going to VCU and junior Zach Davis.

The Monarchs get it done at the plate as well with players like Landon Turner who has a .552 batting average.

Menchville will open up region tournament play against the winner of the game between Granby and Gloucester.

Last season Granby upset the Monarchs in the first game of the region tournament.

“I’m ready,” Zach Davis said. “After losing last year it has prepared us for this moment, and considering we have the possibility of playing them again and getting our redemption.”

“We got devastated last year,” Junior Landon Turner said. “My freshman year we got a big wake up call in the state semifinals and last year hurt losing in the first game we played in regionals so we are ready to come out this year.”